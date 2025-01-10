BREAKING | Drama at Bonza Bay Beach as search for missing person intensifies

A frantic search and rescue operation is under way at East London's Bonza Bay Beach on Friday night after a person reportedly went missing.
According to a statement released by the Buffalo City Metro on social media, lifeguards had managed to pull everyone to safety, but the public claimed that one person was still unaccounted for.
"A boat search has been activated and paramedics are on the scene," the metro said.
Lifeguards are also combing the area in search of the missing person.
This is a developing story.
