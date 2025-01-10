Eastern Cape families devastated by Van Reenen’s Pass horror crash
Still reeling from the shocking loss of nearly 200 people to the carnage on the roads during the December holidays, the Eastern Cape has lost a further 17 of its citizens, including six members of a single family, in one horrific accident...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.