Eastern Cape scholar transport vehicles undergo roadworthy inspections

As the Eastern Cape gears up for the 2025 school year, the provincial transport department has undertaken comprehensive and rigorous inspections to ensure that all contracted scholar transport vehicles are roadworthy.
The province's schools will reopen on Wednesday.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department was determined to put the safety of the pupils first.
“The inspection of contracted vehicles is a very important exercise to ensure that those vehicles, entrusted with ferrying learners to and from school, are roadworthy,” he said.
Binqose urged operators to take the exercise seriously.
“It is not only about compliance, but mainly about the safety of the learner who depend on these vehicles to access education.”
The inspections, which started on Monday, are being conducted at various traffic testing stations across the province.
While some operators have already undergone and passed the test, others are urged to follow suit to avoid any disruptions when the school year begins.
