Eight rescued at Bonza Bay Beach, two in serious condition

Eight people, including children, were pulled from the water on Friday night in a mass rescue operation at Bonza Bay Beach, notorious for its powerful rip currents.
National Sea Rescue (NSRI) Institute's East London station commander Catherine Prentice confirmed that two Buffalo City Metro lifeguards rescued eight people from the water using a Malibu rescue board and a torpedo rescue buoy.
“At 6.05pm, NSRI East London duty crew were activated following reports from BCM lifeguards engaged in a mass rescue operation at Bonza Bay Beach, Beacon Bay,” Prentice said.
Six patients were assessed by paramedics and reported to be stable, but a small boy and young woman were rushed to hospital in serious condition.
“Extensive CPR efforts were conducted by paramedics and lifeguards on a believed to be six-year-old child,” she said.
“The patient has been transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition with resuscitation efforts continuing.
“An off duty EMS paramedic, who happened to be at the area, and one of the lifeguards, initiated resuscitation efforts on the child, that the lifeguards had rescued from the surf zone.
“While resuscitation efforts were underway on the child, the second lifeguard continued to rescue persons from the water in relays of at least two at a time, with the assistance of the Malibu rescue board”
Another patient was transported to hospital by an ambulance in a stable condition for further care, she said.
“It appears that all of the casualties are accounted for.
“The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of DHL was launched while NARI rescue swimmers joined BCM lifeguards, the SA Police Services, Police WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services) and Aldersons Ambulance Services on the scene, which was also joined by Eastern Cape government health EMS (emergency medical service).”
NSRI rescue swimmers together with the rescue craft conducted a free-dive or search in the surf zone, back line and beyond, as a precaution, Prentice said.
“It remains unconfirmed what caused the incident, but police are investigating.”
“All thoughts are with those affected; all services remain on high alert.”
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “We want to commend all the efforts of the search and rescue teams that managed to avert what could have been a disastrous situation. This has got to be one of the biggest rescues in a single moment in our region, and it would not have happened if it wasn't for the swift action of all role players.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected.”
“We need to amplify the messaging about how rip currents work and the dangers associated. We also need to constantly emphasise to parents not to let their children swim alone unsupervised.”
