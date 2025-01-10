Police have recovered a hijacked vehicle and arrested a 22-year-old suspect in Qumbu.
The white Nissan NP 200 bakkie was allegedly hijacked from its owner by four unknown men at gunpoint on Thursday morning.
The victim was dropped off at Tina Bridge in Qumbu.
“Police later received a tip-off about a vehicle being stripped at Xotwe locality,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
They responded swiftly, recovering the hijacked vehicle and arresting one suspect.
The suspect is facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.
He is expected to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police investigations are ongoing.
DispatchLIVE
Hijacked bakkie recovered, suspect arrested
Image: SUPPLIED
Police have recovered a hijacked vehicle and arrested a 22-year-old suspect in Qumbu.
The white Nissan NP 200 bakkie was allegedly hijacked from its owner by four unknown men at gunpoint on Thursday morning.
The victim was dropped off at Tina Bridge in Qumbu.
“Police later received a tip-off about a vehicle being stripped at Xotwe locality,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
They responded swiftly, recovering the hijacked vehicle and arresting one suspect.
The suspect is facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.
He is expected to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police investigations are ongoing.
DispatchLIVE
Police arrest suspected remote jamming car thieves in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos