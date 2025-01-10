News Editors Choice

IN PICS | Former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu laid to rest

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 10 January 2025
The funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu was held at at the University of Zululand on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The funeral service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu was held at the University of Zululand in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natalon Friday.

Bengu, also a former South African ambassador to Germany, died at the age of 90 in his sleep at home on Monday. 

Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the funeral service on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, left, and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli at the funeral service.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police carry the coffin of former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police officers with Prof Sibusiso Bengu's coffin at the funeral service on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the funeral service.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police carry the coffin at the funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, January 10 2025.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service