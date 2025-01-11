An East London Bolt driver was hijacked by suspects who had allegedly requested a ride on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred in Amalinda just after 5pm.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that police were investigating a case of hijacking.
"It is alleged that the 46-year-old driver of a Renault Stepway operating as an e-hailing taxi picked up three men at Eureka," Nkohli said.
"While the vehicle was in transit, one of the occupants produced a firearm and others had knives.
"He was robbed of his two cellphones, a router and other personal items before being dropped off at the Cambridge Cemetery."
The suspects then sped off with his vehicle.
They are still at large.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating team leader on 082 441 9138.
Information can also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Community policing forum (CPF) provincial secretary Ludumo Salman said the victim was dumped inside the cemetery.
"They forced him to make a cash transfer and, on the same day, they withdrew the money at an ATM."
The vehicle was recovered abandoned in Merrifield Road, Amalinda, on Saturday without registration plates.
Salman said Bolt drivers were easy targets.
"As long as their system is easy to manipulate, they will suffer."
He said anyone using the app was supposed to be verified and easy to trace.
"Here, we see people using SIM cards and dumping them after mugging drivers."
Salman said Bolt drivers needed to work with the company's management to find a solution to their problems.
"As a society, we need Bolt. If they stop services, we will suffer."
DispatchLIVE
East London Bolt driver's terrifying ordeal with hijackers
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
