A devastating night on the Eastern Cape's roads has left 10 people dead after three separate accidents on Friday.
The worst of the carnage occurred on the N2 near Phakade between eMaXesibeni and Kokstad, where eight people died in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a truck.
The bakkie was carrying 12 people.
“Five people died at the scene, while three others died on their way to hospital,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“The bakkie driver was among those killed, but the truck driver escaped unharmed.”
In two separate incidents, pedestrians were knocked over by vehicles, resulting in two fatalities.
One pedestrian died on the N2 near Dans Lodge just outside Mthatha, while another was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the East London CBD.
Cases of culpable homicide have been opened for each of the three incidents, with further investigations under way.
Binqose urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to traffic laws to prevent such tragedies.
10 killed in horror crashes on Eastern Cape roads
