Injured King Khoisan SA thanks nation for support after wife dies in car crash

King Khoisan SA has expressed his gratitude to South Africans for their support after his wife, Queen Khoisan SA (Cynthia Triegardt), died in a car accident near Colesberg on Friday.
The couple had briefly gone home to Nelson Mandela Bay and were travelling back to Pretoria when the crash occurred as a result of a tyre burst.
They are being evicted from the Union Buildings, along with their entourage, where they had been protesting for recognition of the Khoisan people as the country's first nation.
The leader has until Saturday to leave the camp and was due to address the matter on his return to the Union Buildings.
King Khoisan, who was seriously injured in the accident, had been moved out of the intensive care unit by 7pm on Friday.
“Yes, we were in an accident,” King Khoisan SA said in a recording.
“This is the reason I am speaking so slowly.
“All I can say to the people is that we trust in the Lord.
“If it is God's will, then no-one can say resist.”
He thanked everyone for their support, emphasising that even small gestures meant a lot to him.
“Keep faith that uniting the nation, is the most important thing,” the leader said.
“I want to thank (all those who are worried about me) and are driving here to gather around and say 'I know you, my brother, we spent time together'.
“And for those who don’t share our convictions, you must understand, we are as one people, and the only way for us to repair matters is to create unity.”
Khoi and San activist Christian Martin stood by the family in their hour of need.
“We believe that God Almighty will provide them with the strength and comfort needed to navigate through this difficult period of grief,” Martin said.
King Khoisan SA's leadership has been instrumental in advocating for the rights and heritage of the Khoi and San people.
The Khoi-San have been camping at the Union Buildings for nearly seven years, seeking recognition as the country's first people.
Led by King Khoisan SA, they embarked on a journey from Gqeberha in 2018, driven by a quest for justice and equality.
The Khoi-San's struggle is rooted in their desire for formal recognition as the indigenous people of SA.
They also seek official language status for their mother tongue, which is an integral part of their cultural heritage.
Furthermore, they demand the return of their ancestral land, which was taken from them during colonisation.
Another critical issue is the removal of the derogatory term “coloured”, which was imposed during apartheid.
Though he had vowed not to leave the Union Buildings, King Khoisan SA indicated he was keen to engage in dialogue to resolve the outstanding issues.
DispatchLIVE
Injured King Khoisan SA thanks nation for support after wife dies in car crash
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
DispatchLIVE
