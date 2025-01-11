Patient transport vehicle hijacked in Mthatha

A patient transport vehicle was allegedly hijacked in Mthatha on Saturday morning, the Eastern Cape health department confirmed.
Spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase described it as an “unfortunate incident”.
“We can confirm that a planned patient transport vehicle was hijacked in Mthatha at about 11am today (Saturday),” he said.
“At the time of the unfortunate incident, there were no patients on board.
“The EMS (emergency medical services) staff member was also not hurt.”
Ndamase said the matter had been reported to the police for further investigation.
“The tracking company has also been notified,” he said.
In December, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance with a patient on-board from a hospital in the North West.
