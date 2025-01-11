Police in Mpumalanga have confirmed the deaths of at least six people in a shooting in Pienaar outside Mbombela.
SAPS spokesperson in the province Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the matter.
“There was a shooting incident at Pienaar, outside Mbombela in the early hours of this morning after 4am. We are still investigating because it seems about six people were fatally shot at the scene and more details and circumstances surrounding this incident will be provided in due course.”
Mdhuli said an unspecified number of people were injured and taken to hospital.
Tavern shooting in Mpumalanga leaves at least six dead and several injured
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
