The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) said on Sunday authorities are collaborating to avoid a jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport after a national refinery fire.
Acsa said it had been notified by the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA) that the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Natref) had measures in place after the refinery fire on January 4.
FIASA said the crude distillation unit that was damaged in the fire was expected to be repaired and operational again by February 21.
Acsa said it had jet fuel reserves to ensure the continuity of availability at ORTIA for up to eight days and that supplies were in place until January 20.
FIASA said it was seeking to implement other mitigation measures on top is this, including a scheduled jet fuel delivery of 17,000m³ expected to arrive on Sunday.
Another planned pipeline injection of 31,000m³ from Durban was set for Tuesday, with delivery to ORTIA expected by January 27.
FIASA said rail deliveries of jet fuel from Durban and Matola in Mozambique had been prioritised and stepped up to provide additional capacity.
It was also seeking alternative fuel sourcing from other airports and direct injections to Natref and would have a full update on solutions by Tuesday.
“Airlines, passengers, and all stakeholders are assured that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain normal airport operations and guarantee a secure and uninterrupted fuel supply,” said Acsa.
Last month 54 flights were affected after delays caused by refuelling issues .
The disruption, caused by a faulty valve , led to passengers being stranded for hours as aircraft were unable to “refuel as normal”, according to Acsa.
TimesLIVE
Authorities scrambling to ensure OR Tambo airport doesn't run out of jet fuel
Senior journalist
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO
TimesLIVE
