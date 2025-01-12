“It is quite a concern that in the space of 10 days we lost five members — three members in the Free State, one member in Gelvandale in the Eastern Cape and today we are here in Mfuleni. All of them young constables who have just been recruited to come and augment our police teams and make sure our communities are safe.
“It may be a life lost of a police official, but a life lost is one too many. Every day we count close to 45 or 50 lives across the length and breadth of this country that perish at the hands of criminals,” she said.
Mosikili said Moyikwa would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday together with his two-year-old daughter.
She condemned the attacks and killing of the men and women in blue and called on communities to work with the police by reporting criminals and criminality in communities.
She said the ongoing attacks and killings should not be tolerated and urged members to always be operationally ready and ensure their protective gear and equipment was in good condition.
TimesLIVE
Five police officers killed in line of duty in 10 days
Image: SAPS
Five police officers have died in the line of duty since the beginning of the year.
That's according to acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, who was speaking at the home of slain 32-year-old Const Ayanda Moyikwa in Mfuleni in the Western Cape on Sunday.
Moyikwa was on his way to work on Sunday morning when he noticed a robbery and responded. He was fatally shot and robbed of his wallet and cellphone by two suspects.
Mosikili who visited Moyikwa's family with Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said maximum resources have been deployed and a manhunt has been launched to trace the policeman's killers.
Image: SAPS
“It is quite a concern that in the space of 10 days we lost five members — three members in the Free State, one member in Gelvandale in the Eastern Cape and today we are here in Mfuleni. All of them young constables who have just been recruited to come and augment our police teams and make sure our communities are safe.
“It may be a life lost of a police official, but a life lost is one too many. Every day we count close to 45 or 50 lives across the length and breadth of this country that perish at the hands of criminals,” she said.
Mosikili said Moyikwa would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday together with his two-year-old daughter.
She condemned the attacks and killing of the men and women in blue and called on communities to work with the police by reporting criminals and criminality in communities.
She said the ongoing attacks and killings should not be tolerated and urged members to always be operationally ready and ensure their protective gear and equipment was in good condition.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos