Lone gunman allegedly steals R1.3m in daring heist at East London crime intelligence office

A daring daylight robbery has sent shock waves through the police crime intelligence unit offices in East London after a lone gunman allegedly made off with a staggering R1.3m on Friday afternoon.
According to a leaked internal police report, the suspect entered the secured offices pretending to be a visitor to a senior police official.
The official allegedly took the visitor to her office.
“Immediately they entered her office, the man showed her a firearm on his waist, gave her a bag and demanded money,” the report said.
“He (allegedly) mentioned (the suspect) that if she told anyone, he would kill her family.”
She allegedly went to the safe and informed her colleague that the man in her office was committing a robbery.
They allegedly went together and loaded the money into the bag.
“They loaded an amount of R1.3m into the bag,” the report said.
“The suspect then (allegedly) walked out of the building.
“No getaway vehicle was used.”
Officials had allegedly just finished counting the money when the incident occurred.
Thirteen cellphones belonging to Crime Intelligence members who were present during the incident will be investigated.
A case of armed robbery has been opened.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said it would be premature to comment on the matter at this stage.
“However, we assure the public that as soon as accurate and verified information becomes available, the media will be promptly informed,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
