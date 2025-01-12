Police seize tik, Mandrax and laptops in Eastern Cape raid

Four suspects were arrested after police seized tik, Mandrax and laptops in a major operation in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
The Chris Hani district task team nabbed the suspects during a Safer Season Operation conducted in Mlungisi, Komani.
During the operation, 17 people and nine homesteads were searched.
“We seized drugs, including tik and Mandrax tablets, with an estimated value of more than R5,500 from four homesteads,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
In addition to the drugs, laptops, cellphones and tablets, with an estimated value of more than R30,000, were also seized from one of the homesteads.
The suspect allegedly couldn not provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of the items.
The suspects are due to appear in the Komani magistrate's court on Monday.
District commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph praised the task team's vigilance and determination, saying it would help root out crime in the area.
DispatchLIVE
