Thousands without power after Russian strike on Ukraine's Kherson, officials say

By Reuters - 12 January 2025
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian air strike in the village of Svesa, amid Russia's attack in the Sumy region, Ukraine, on January 4 2025.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/REUTERS

About 23,000 households were left without electricity after Russian shelling of Kherson in southern Ukraine damaged power equipment in the city, the local military administration said on Sunday.

The attack targeted the Dniprovsky district along the Dnipro River, an area of Kherson that is regularly shelled by Russian troops on the opposite bank.

Kherson's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Kherson city and about 50 settlements in the surrounding region had been shelled by Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

“The Russian military shelled social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging two multistorey buildings and eight private houses,” Prokudin said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Sunday called on allies to honour their promises to supply Ukraine with weapons, including systems to counter Russian air attacks.

Reuters

