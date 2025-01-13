News

Boy dies after dramatic Bonza Bay Beach mass rescue

Somila Kamani, 13, of Mdantsane, pulled from ocean with seven other people but passes away in hospital

13 January 2025
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

A boy who was among eight people who were pulled from the sea in a dramatic mass rescue at Bonza Bay Beach died in a private hospital in East London on Friday night...

