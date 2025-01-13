Class of 2024 achieves 87.3% pass rate

The matric class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, an increase from the previous year's 82.9%.
Basic education minister, Siviwe Gwarube announced the results on Monday night in Randburg.
Gwarube said this is the highest matric pass rate in the history of the country and should be a moment of great pride and celebration for all South Africans.
“Like the protea, the class of 2024 seems to have drawn strength from adversity, emerging more determined and ready to flourish, proving that from the harshest conditions greatness can bloom.
“We have also seen that the level of confidence among grade 12 learners to sit for and complete the exams has increased as a result of higher levels of curriculum coverage by learners and educators,” Gwarube said.
She said the “tremendous results” were made possible by the collective efforts of the department, together with provincial education departments, district teams, schools, educators and parents — and the pupils themselves.
Gwarube said all provinces had improved their performance from 2023, with every province achieving above 84%.
• The Free State was the best performing province with 91%, increasing its pass rate from 89% in 2023
• KwaZulu-Natal is at number 2 with a pass rate of 89.5%, an increase of 3.2% from 2023
• Number 3 is Gauteng, which increased its pass rate from 85.4% in 2023 to 88.4% in 2024
• North West comes in at number 4 with 87.5%, which represents an increase of 5.9% from 2023
• Number 5 is the Western Cape at 86.6%, which represents an increase of 5% from 2023.
TimesLIVE
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
