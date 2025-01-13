Five people died and 13 others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum from the Western Cape and a Renault SUV on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet on Monday morning.
The accident occurred at about 4am, about 30km towards Aberdeen.
The Renault SUV, carrying four occupants, was travelling from Graaff-Reinet to Aberdeen, while the Toyota Quantum, which was travelling from Aberdeen to Graaff-Reinet, had 13 occupants — including the driver.
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said four women, including an 11-year-old girl, died instantly in the Renault SUV.
“A minor girl from the same vehicle died later in hospital,” he said.
“The 13 occupants of the Toyota Quantum, including the driver, were taken to Graaff-Reinet Hospital for treatment.
“Two are in critical condition, while 11 sustained serious injuries.”
The cause of the accident is still unknown and will be investigated.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
Nqatha sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Five people killed, 13 injured in Eastern Cape taxi-SUV crash
