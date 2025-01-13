Despite the immense personal loss, Hilton expressed gratitude for the safety of her loved ones.
TimesLIVE
Paris Hilton and other celebrities react to devastating Malibu wildfires
‘Seeing our home burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience’
Multimedia reporter
Image: Paris Hilton/Instagram
In a heart-wrenching social media post, Paris Hilton shared a video of the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that have torn through Malibu and other areas in Los Angeles, California.
The 43-year-old socialite and entrepreneur stood in front of the charred remains of her $8.4m (R161m) Malibu home, expressing her disbelief and grief over the destruction.
“I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock. I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces,” said Hilton.
The fire, which began in the Pacific Palisades area on January 7, rapidly spread to the western neighbourhoods of Malibu, destroying thousands of homes and structures.
According to California Fire, more than 20,000 acres have burned, the fire is only 11% contained.
Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes even as fierce winds ease
Hilton and her family were watching the news when they learned of the fire.
“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” said Hilton
“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”
In a video shared on Instagram, Hilton walked through the entrance of the home, one of the few structures that remained standing. The rest of the house was reduced to ash and rubble.
The property, which Hilton purchased in 2021 with her husband Carter Reum, had three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spacious living and dining area.
“This house wasn’t only a place to live. It was where we dreamed, laughed and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes is devastating beyond words,” Hilton said.
Despite the immense personal loss, Hilton expressed gratitude for the safety of her loved ones.
“What breaks my heart more is knowing this isn’t only my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not only walls and roofs. It’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.
“And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies and my pets are safe. That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have,” she said.
Hilton praised the efforts of first responders and firefighters who have risked their lives battling the flames.
“To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us, you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
Hilton said her team was working to provide support to those affected by the fires.
“My 11:11 Media Impact Team is reaching out to nonprofit organisations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by the fires. We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” she said.
Hilton’s also extended a message of unity and hope to everyone affected by the fires.
“To everyone going through this pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal and we will rise stronger than before,” she said.
Several other celebrities have also shared their losses, with many losing their homes in the same area.
Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, posted a video of the ocean view from her Malibu bungalow which was destroyed in the fire
.“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu. It was my favourite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone,” she wrote on Instagram.
Singer Jhené Aiko shared her heartbreak, revealing her home had “burned to the ground with all of things”, and said she and her family would be “starting from scratch.
Actor Mel Gibson, who was in Texas during the fire, shared his shock when he returned to Los Angeles and found his home had been destroyed.
“I’ve never seen a place so perfectly burnt,” Gibson said in an interview with NewsNation.
The fire has become the most destructive wildfire in the history of Los Angeles.
TimesLIVE
