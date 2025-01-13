Roedean all-girls' school achieves 100% bachelor's degree matric pass rate

Roedean School's matric class of 2024 has achieved a 100% bachelor's degree pass rate, with more than half of the students scoring more than 80% and an average of 4.42 distinctions per student.
Located in Johannesburg, Roedean is an all-girls' school founded in 1903.
Head of senior school Annabel Roberts attributed the school's impressive results to its focus on the holistic wellbeing of pupils rather than just academic achievement.
“These impressive matric results were achieved while keeping our holistic approach in mind. We believe our students have not only excelled academically and in sports and cultural activities, but they have also developed as individuals,” Roberts said.
“Because of this, we’ve seen the greatest improvements in students’ marks from the end of grade 11 to grade 12. Our approach demonstrates that the solution lies not in hyper-focusing on academic excellence only but in taking care of the student as a whole — emotionally, physically and spiritually. This has resulted in us achieving the second-best results we have ever achieved.”
The school reduced academic pressure and encouraged pupils to pursue sports and other cultural activities.
“We increased break times, set aside time for meetings, sports and cultural activities, and created small, integrated tutor groups that encourage mentorship.”
The students achieved a combined average of 79.4%. The top two students earned nine distinctions and ranked in the IEB's top 5% in six or more subjects while excelling in various sporting and cultural activities.
“At the end of 2024 Roedean was ranked the seventh-best sporting school and the top water polo school in South Africa, according to SuperSport. That is the balance we’re passionate about,” Roberts said.
The school's executive director, Lindi Dlamini, said: “We take pride in the work we’ve done to equip these young students to be reliable, ethical global citizens who have not only grown in their academic, sporting and cultural abilities but who have grown in their characters, too.”
TimesLIVE
Roedean all-girls' school achieves 100% bachelor's degree matric pass rate
Journalist
Image: Roedean School South Africa/ Facebook
Roedean School's matric class of 2024 has achieved a 100% bachelor's degree pass rate, with more than half of the students scoring more than 80% and an average of 4.42 distinctions per student.
Located in Johannesburg, Roedean is an all-girls' school founded in 1903.
Head of senior school Annabel Roberts attributed the school's impressive results to its focus on the holistic wellbeing of pupils rather than just academic achievement.
“These impressive matric results were achieved while keeping our holistic approach in mind. We believe our students have not only excelled academically and in sports and cultural activities, but they have also developed as individuals,” Roberts said.
“Because of this, we’ve seen the greatest improvements in students’ marks from the end of grade 11 to grade 12. Our approach demonstrates that the solution lies not in hyper-focusing on academic excellence only but in taking care of the student as a whole — emotionally, physically and spiritually. This has resulted in us achieving the second-best results we have ever achieved.”
The school reduced academic pressure and encouraged pupils to pursue sports and other cultural activities.
“We increased break times, set aside time for meetings, sports and cultural activities, and created small, integrated tutor groups that encourage mentorship.”
The students achieved a combined average of 79.4%. The top two students earned nine distinctions and ranked in the IEB's top 5% in six or more subjects while excelling in various sporting and cultural activities.
“At the end of 2024 Roedean was ranked the seventh-best sporting school and the top water polo school in South Africa, according to SuperSport. That is the balance we’re passionate about,” Roberts said.
The school's executive director, Lindi Dlamini, said: “We take pride in the work we’ve done to equip these young students to be reliable, ethical global citizens who have not only grown in their academic, sporting and cultural abilities but who have grown in their characters, too.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos