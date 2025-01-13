The lasting impact of beach clean-ups
Underwater documentary filmmaker inspires citizen scientists to make difference
“I can’t walk on the beach without picking up something. Whether on a stroll, surf, or date I would put my stuff down and just start cleaning.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.