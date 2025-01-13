The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) has approved the release of the 2024 matric results.
However, the council said it was concerned with how some aspects of the conduct, administration and management of the examinations were handled by some of the assessment bodies.
Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said at a press briefing on Monday the body was concerned about the persistent phenomenon of teachers and principals refusing to allow registered pupils to write examinations in particular subjects.
“Anecdotally, this practice is motivated by the desire to improve results. This is unlawful and Umalusi advises the affected learners and parents or guardians to report such incidents to the relevant authorities,” he said.
Umalusi made a pronouncement on the 2024 end-of-year national examination results in respect of four Umalusi-quality assured qualifications, which include the National Senior Certificate (NSC) assessed by the department of basic education. The other qualifications are assessed by the department of higher education & training, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).
Umalusi approves release of matric results but concerned about some aspects of examination
Council flags number of pupils caught cheating in KZN and Mpumalanga
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
He said Umalusi had received a report from the DBE that an independent school had allowed 30 candidates who did not pass grade 11 to register for the grade 12 examinations.
“This is highly irregular. Whereas this is only one case, it is one too many. Umalusi is satisfied with the action taken to withdraw the registration status of the school concerned,” he said.
Rakometsi said Umalusi has learnt from the reports presented by the DHET that 128 private colleges administered the N2-N3 examinations despite the colleges not being accredited by Umalusi.
Umalusi has directed the DHET to investigate the matter and furnish it with a full report.
He said all four assessment bodies had reported some detected cases of malpractice or cheating during the writing of the examinations.
“I find it necessary to flag the following cases: Almost 365 N2-N3 candidates in the private college sector are reported to have been involved in acts of copying,” he said.
While there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of group copying in the DBE concerning NSC, the number decreased from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024.
“Umalusi remains seriously concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are once again at the top of the list with 195 and 74 implicated candidates respectively. I want to state emphatically that cheating does not pay.”
The council was pleased with the progress made by the DBE regarding the previous cases involving teachers and invigilators, he said.
“The conclusion of the cases resulted in some of the invigilators and teachers being dismissed while others had their salaries docked for up to three months. Similarly, we are pleased that the DBE is considering reporting such cases to the South African Council for Educators (SACE).”
The council is concerned at the lack of a resolution in respect of the previous cases of irregularities involving DHET’s GETC: ABET qualification, he added.
“We urge the DHET to give this matter the urgency that it deserves.”
TimesLIVE
