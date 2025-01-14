Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the operation came after the site was cleared at the weekend and after the arrival of the 45-tonne mobile rescue winder crane that can reach a depth of 3,000m underground.
“Once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for any illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site. Those requiring medical care were taken to a health facility while those in good health were immediately detained. All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells.”
She said the police were investigating allegations that the food that was sent down was limited and kept from the miners underground.
The police are also investigating allegations of abuse and assault after a video emerged from underground showing some zama zamas being beaten and tortured.
The mine rescue operation is expected to last between 10 and 16 days.
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in Stilfontein mine rescue operation
Ill miners sent for medical treatment while those who are healthy are detained
The R12m rescue operation of illegal miners at the old Buffesfontein gold mine in Stilfontein that started on Monday has already resulted in the rescue of 56 zama zamas and the discovery of 15 bodies.
Nine bodies were found on Monday and 26 people were rescued the same day. On Tuesday morning, six more bodies were retrieved from the shafts and 30 more zama zamas were rescued before noon.
Community leader Johannes Qankase, who was at the mine, told the Sowetan on Tuesday that they were waiting for more zama zamas and bodies to be brought to the surface.
The minsters of police and mineral resources visited the area on Tuesday.
Mantashe says fight against illegal mining should be intensified
