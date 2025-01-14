Five Eastern Cape matric schoolgirls who were allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men while preparing for their exams have obtained bachelor's passes despite facing unimaginable trauma.
The incident happened at their private boarding lodges near Mqhekezweni outside Mthatha in November.
Speaking during a media briefing in East London on Tuesday, education MEC Fundile Gade confirmed the results of the pupils and attributed their success to the support of sister departments such as social development.
“That is a reflection of a government that is working,” Gade said, expressing pride in the girls' performance.
The Eastern Cape is celebrating an 84.9% matric pass rate, narrowly missing the targeted 85%.
The province has seen a 6.1% increase in bachelor's passes, with 45,662 of the 99,739 pupils obtaining a bachelor's pass in 2024.
Over the past four years, the Eastern Cape has produced 171,804 bachelor's passes.
Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta extended heartfelt congratulations to the matric class of 2024, particularly the five courageous pupils who persevered despite their traumatic experiences.
Fanta acknowledged the immense challenges they faced and commended their bravery in overcoming these circumstances to continue their education.
“The (social development) department has committed to providing ongoing support services to the learners, including counselling, emotional support and resources to aid their healing and empowerment,” she said.
Fanta emphasised the need for communities to unite in creating a safer environment for all pupils.
DispatchLIVE
Five Eastern Cape matrics who survived rape ordeal achieve bachelor's passes
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Five Eastern Cape matric schoolgirls who were allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men while preparing for their exams have obtained bachelor's passes despite facing unimaginable trauma.
The incident happened at their private boarding lodges near Mqhekezweni outside Mthatha in November.
Speaking during a media briefing in East London on Tuesday, education MEC Fundile Gade confirmed the results of the pupils and attributed their success to the support of sister departments such as social development.
“That is a reflection of a government that is working,” Gade said, expressing pride in the girls' performance.
The Eastern Cape is celebrating an 84.9% matric pass rate, narrowly missing the targeted 85%.
The province has seen a 6.1% increase in bachelor's passes, with 45,662 of the 99,739 pupils obtaining a bachelor's pass in 2024.
Over the past four years, the Eastern Cape has produced 171,804 bachelor's passes.
Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta extended heartfelt congratulations to the matric class of 2024, particularly the five courageous pupils who persevered despite their traumatic experiences.
Fanta acknowledged the immense challenges they faced and commended their bravery in overcoming these circumstances to continue their education.
“The (social development) department has committed to providing ongoing support services to the learners, including counselling, emotional support and resources to aid their healing and empowerment,” she said.
Fanta emphasised the need for communities to unite in creating a safer environment for all pupils.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos