A suspect was shot and wounded after allegedly attacking a police officer with a knife.
The 23-year-old suspect is under police guard at Frontier Hospital in Komani.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspect chased a victim to a local police station with a knife on on Sunday.
"The police attended to the matter, but the suspect ran out with the knife in hand, leading to a chase," Mgolodela said.
During the chase, the suspect allegedly advanced towards a police official with the knife, prompting a warning shot.
When the suspect allegedly continued to approach, he was shot once in the body.
The suspect was arrested on the scene for attempted murder.
He will appear in the Komani magistrate's court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.
Chris Hani district commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph condemned "senseless" attacks on police officers.
Knife-wielding suspect wounded in confrontation with police
Image: 123RF
