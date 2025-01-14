Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark'

The debate about the matric exams pass requirement continues as the class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, an increase from the previous year's 82.9%.
“In the week leading up to the release of the 2024 national senior certificate [NSC] exams results we were exposed to an unfortunate and baseless debate on the pass requirements for the NSC,” deputy basic education minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule said on Monday during the announcement of the results.
The department and respected scholars had sought to “clarify this matter and will continue to do so until the public understands it”.
“In a nutshell, all that needs to be said is that 30%, which people are singing and it became a nice song and some are even joining the song without understanding the notes, is not a pass mark, has never been and will never be,” she said.
If any candidate scored an aggregate of 30% in all subjects written that candidate will not proceed to the next grade and will be regarded as failed. “There are no ways about it — it is as it is.”
The DBE welcomed constructive criticism and would continue to engage anyone who wants to make a meaningful contribution.
The NSC pass requirements:
Bachelor pass requirements:
- a candidate must obtain at least 40% in his/her home language (compulsory);
- must obtain at least 50% in four other subjects excluding life orientation;
- must obtain at least 30% in language of learning and teaching of the tertiary (higher education) institution;
- must obtain at least 30% for one other subject; and
- must pass at least six of seven subjects.
Diploma pass requirements:
- a candidate must obtain at least 40% in his/her home language (compulsory);
- must obtain at least 40% in three other subjects excluding life orientation;
- must obtain at least 30% in the language of teaching and learning of the tertiary institution/institution of higher learning; and
- must pass at least six of seven subjects.
Higher certificate pass requirements:
- a pupil must obtain at least 40% in his/her home language (compulsory);
- must obtain at least 40% in two other subjects excluding life orientation;
- must obtain at least 30% in four other subjects; and
- must pass at least six of seven subjects.
“For a candidate to obtain that higher certificate they must obtain at least 40% — mother tongue there is no compromise, it is a language, it's your home language — you speak that language at home and that's why [in] South Africa we promote home language teaching,” said Mhaule.
