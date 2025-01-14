The Donate a Book campaign was an Arena collective initiative, with collections in Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Mbombela, Durban, Port Alfred, Mthatha, Komani and Cape Town, Daily Dispatch support services manager Nalita Nayo said.
“The Arena Cares programme and its Donate a Book campaign are a part of the broader corporate social investment programme to do good, especially in communities where our operations are located.
“This as a concerted joint effort which in total will see thousands of books find new homes.”
“Once again we will be handing over relevant collections to Daily Dispatch Local Heroes winners, honoured last year for their unwavering dedication to community upliftment.
“We have been overjoyed and deeply grateful to see such a positive response from the public. Our storeroom has been packed!
“We are so thankful to have reached a point where we have more than enough for our Heroes, which is why we have decided to close donations earlier than January 22.”
“It is one way we can show appreciation to the organisations which have been fully hands-on in trying to better lives, especially in communities where our operations are located and from which we draw talent, energy and profits.”
Overwhelming response to Donate-a-Book drive
Reporter
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The East London community has dropped off so many books for the annual Donate-a-Book campaign that it reached its quota two weeks early.
Hundreds of books have been donated towards the initiative, and collections will be handed to relevant 2024 Local Hero winners during World Read Aloud Day celebrations in February.
Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe said: “We are honestly so thankful for the generous donations we have received.
“It has been heartwarming to see so many people in our community coming together to support the cause.
“This has been a lovely mix of genres — from fiction to self-help and how-to’s for various skills like knitting and cooking.
“It has been exciting to see such a diverse range of books coming in.
“We truly appreciate the kindness.
“We have been sorting everything into genres to make sure we can send them to the right places.
“It has been a big job, but we are getting there. It is all coming together nicely.''
Donate-a-book campaign to help change lives
The campaign opened in November and was initially set to close on January 22.
Ndlebe said they were joyously overflowing with boxes and boxes of literature.
“At the Daily Dispatch, we believe that reading has the power to open up new worlds and opportunities.
“By encouraging reading, we are helping nurture curiosity, learning and creativity in the community, which we think is incredibly important.”
The first drive in 2022 amassed 400 books.
In 2023, this grew to 1,500 — donated over two days in February 2024 to Greenpoint Secondary School in Buffalo Flats, Laerskool Kuswag in Sunnyridge, Pefferville Primary School and three 2023 Local Heroes — the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation, Future Roses Care Centre and the Sister Aidan Memorial Centre.
Ndlebe said: “When we gave books to the children at Future Roses their faces lit up with excitement.
“It was such a moving moment to see how much a simple book could mean to them — it truly warmed my heart.''
Gift of books set to enrich lives
