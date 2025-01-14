In a frightening incident on Monday night, a man shot a pregnant cashier at a fast-food outlet through the window of the drive-through.
The incident occurred at about 11.15pm in Zwide.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Kwazakhele police had been alerted to the shooting incident in Koyana Street.
“It is alleged an unknown male suspect shot a female employee of [a fast-food outlet] through the drive-through window.
“She is four months’ pregnant and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.
“The suspect drove off in a white Nissan double-cab bakkie.
“An attempted murder case is being investigated,” Beetge said.
HeraldLIVE
Pregnant cashier shot in stomach by ‘customer’
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
