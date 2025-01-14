Eastern Cape police are offering a reward of up to R50,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of suspects involved in the alleged robbery and rape of five schoolgirls at Khonqeni village, Xhongorha administrative area, in Bhityi in October.
Two unknown men allegedly forced their way into a rondavel where eight schoolgirls were asleep on October 30 at about 12.35am.
“The men allegedly robbed the girls of their cellphones and raped five of them,” said police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact investigating officers D/Captain Nomanjila on 082-697-5920 or Sgt Danisa on 071-352-4727. They could also call the office telephone number 047-531-2135 or Crime Stop 086001-0111.
Despite the traumatic ordeal, all the affected schoolgirls passed their matric exams, according to Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade.
R50,000 reward offered for information on rape of Eastern Cape schoolgirls
Five Eastern Cape matrics who survived rape ordeal achieve bachelor's passes
