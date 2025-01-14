News

St Joseph’s ready to open with new state-of-the-art building

School celebrates success as pupil and staff numbers grow

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 14 January 2025

St Joseph’s Preparatory and College in Beacon Bay has unveiled its building, just in time for the opening of schools. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
LIVE: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket | REUTERS