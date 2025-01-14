Suspect arrested in Dimbaza kidnapping case

A 36-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two teenagers in Dimbaza.
According to the Hawks, preliminary reports reveal that four armed suspects allegedly breached a factory's perimeter fence and encountered three boys, aged 15 to 17.
One of the boys was reportedly held at gunpoint and forced to surrender the keys to a Mahindra vehicle, which the suspects used to flee the scene after abducting the other two boys last week.
"The vehicle was later found abandoned in a forested area near Nakani," Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said.
A swift "disruptive" operation led by the Hawks — involving the East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks, East London police and the Mdantsane flying squad — resulted in the arrest of the suspect.
"Efforts to locate the remaining suspects are ongoing," Fumba said.
The suspect will appear in the Dimbaza magistrate's court on Thursday.
The Hawks appealed to community members to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.
"Their identity will be treated with the utmost confidentiality," said Fumba.
Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the team's efforts, emphasising the importance of community safety and the commitment to ensuring justice.
"The safety and well-being of our communities remain a top priority," said Ngwenya said.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
