Tornadoes, floods and pandemic were no match for KZN class of 2024: MEC

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has applauded the relentless nature of the matric class of 2024 for overcoming severe climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic to become one of the top performing provinces.

KZN went from being the most improved province in 2023 to be the second-highest performing in the country with a pass rate of 89.6%, marking a 3.2 percentage point increase from the previous year.

The province also improved in a number of other subcategories, including increasing the number of schools which obtained a 100% pass rate by more than 30%, reducing those that performed below 75% by 36% and having no school obtaining 0%.

Speaking at the provincial matric awards ceremony at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre on Tuesday, Hlomuka said these achievements were made more impressive by the fact that they were achieved by the generation that had to navigate past an unprecedented number of obstacles.

He noted that they had started high school during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the education sector and the pupils' lives as a whole.

“We also watched in awe and with inspiration as they took advantage of a crisis by embracing new learning modalities and navigated uncertainty with bravery and resilience,” he said. “Some of you sitting here today not only contracted the virus, but you never gave up when you witnessed loved ones, educators and peers tragically losing the battle against the virus.”