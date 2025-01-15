Eighteen people cheated death when six vehicles collided during a stop-and-go on the R61 at Qamata near Cofimvaba on Wednesday.
18 escape unharmed in six-vehicle pileup on R61
Image: SUPPLIED
Eighteen people cheated death when six vehicles collided during a stop-and-go on the R61 at Qamata near Cofimvaba on Wednesday.
The accident involved a white Toyota Avanza with four occupants, two white Toyota Quantum minibuses, one of which overturned in a drainage ditch, a grey Audi with the driver only, a white Jaguar with two occupants, and a maroon Hyundai Venue with one occupant.
Though 18 people were treated for trauma, none were seriously injured.
"The department is extremely delighted that all motorists involved in this accident have escaped unharmed," Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
"This incident serves as a clear example of the factors contributing to accidents in the province, which are primarily linked to human behaviour.
MEC Nqatha continues to encourage all motorists to be patient with one another and to drive carefully."
