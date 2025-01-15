One person killed, 11 injured in East London head-on collision

One person was killed and 11 others injured in a head-on collision involving a Toyota Quantum and a seven-seater Suzuki near the Highgate Hotel in East London on Wednesday morning.
The driver of the Suzuki died at the scene.
Nine injured people were rushed to Frere Hospital, while two others were taken to Royal Hospital.
The cause of the accident is still unknown, but an investigation is under way.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, urged motorists to obey road rules.
"Most accidents could have been avoided if motorists adhered to the rules of the road," he said.
"MEC Nqatha conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
"He also cautioned motorists to drive cautiously, citing human behaviour as a leading cause of accidents in the province."
The Voortrekker Road had to be closed temporarily as role players attended to the scene.
It has since reopened, bringing relief to motorists who had to use alternative routes.
DispatchLIVE
