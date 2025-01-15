News

Police recover two stolen cars in KZN's KwaDabeka township

One car was found in a river, the other was riddled with bullet holes

By Sandile Ndlovu - 15 January 2025
Police recovered these two stolen vehicles in KwaDabeka on Wednesday.
Police recovered these two stolen vehicles in KwaDabeka on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police in KwaDabeka, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday recovered two stolen vehicles after an investigation into a Renault Sandero vehicle that was reported stolen in December last year.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the Renault with multiple bullet holes across the front and back windshields and on the sides. The vehicle was obstructing a shortcut commonly used by locals that included a makeshift bridge for crossing a river.

This stolen vehicle's windcreen and back window had bullet holes.
This stolen vehicle's windcreen and back window had bullet holes.
Image: Sandie Ndlovu

In a surprising twist, authorities also spotted a Toyota Corolla, emblazoned with the KwaZulu-Natal department of education logo, at the opposite side of the river. This vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding these incidents remain unclear, and the police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sudan's army recaptures strategic city in possible turning point | REUTERS
LIVE: SpaceX rocket launch with two moon landers | REUTERS