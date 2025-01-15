Police in KwaDabeka, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday recovered two stolen vehicles after an investigation into a Renault Sandero vehicle that was reported stolen in December last year.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the Renault with multiple bullet holes across the front and back windshields and on the sides. The vehicle was obstructing a shortcut commonly used by locals that included a makeshift bridge for crossing a river.
Police recover two stolen cars in KZN's KwaDabeka township
One car was found in a river, the other was riddled with bullet holes
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandie Ndlovu
In a surprising twist, authorities also spotted a Toyota Corolla, emblazoned with the KwaZulu-Natal department of education logo, at the opposite side of the river. This vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday.
The circumstances surrounding these incidents remain unclear, and the police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
