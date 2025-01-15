A devastating head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum and a Suzuki seven-seater vehicle left several people injured in East London on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred near the Highgate Hotel, with eyewitnesses describing a chaotic scene.
"It's very bad here," said one witness.
"People have broken bones."
A video clip from the scene shows paramedics using the jaws of life to free trapped occupants, with the sound of the equipment heard in the background.
Several ambulances were on the scene while paramedics worked to treat the injured.
It was unclear whether there were any fatalities.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa promised to comment later after gathering more details on the crash.
DispatchLIVE
Several people injured in East London taxi crash
Image: SCREENSGRAB
A devastating head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum and a Suzuki seven-seater vehicle left several people injured in East London on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred near the Highgate Hotel, with eyewitnesses describing a chaotic scene.
"It's very bad here," said one witness.
"People have broken bones."
A video clip from the scene shows paramedics using the jaws of life to free trapped occupants, with the sound of the equipment heard in the background.
Several ambulances were on the scene while paramedics worked to treat the injured.
It was unclear whether there were any fatalities.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa promised to comment later after gathering more details on the crash.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos