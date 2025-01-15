News

Several people injured in East London taxi crash

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 15 January 2025
A head-on collision has left a Toyota Quantum and a Suzuki badly damaged in East London.
A head-on collision has left a Toyota Quantum and a Suzuki badly damaged in East London.
Image: SCREENSGRAB

A devastating head-on collision between a Toyota Quantum and a Suzuki seven-seater vehicle left several people injured in East London on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near the Highgate Hotel, with eyewitnesses describing a chaotic scene.

"It's very bad here," said one witness.

"People have broken bones."

A video clip from the scene shows paramedics using the jaws of life to free trapped occupants, with the sound of the equipment heard in the background.

Several ambulances were on the scene while paramedics worked to treat the injured.

It was unclear whether there were any fatalities.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa promised to comment later after gathering more details on the crash.

DispatchLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 2 | 14 ...
BAL Season 5 is coming soon!