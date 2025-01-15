News

WATCH | Firefly, ispace landers head to moon on SpaceX rocket

By Reuters - 15 January 2025
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on February 15 2024. Two landers will head to the moon in the coming months, according to Firefly and ispace, in the latest examples of the intensifying global rush to explore the lunar surface. File photo.
Image: JOE SKIPPER/Reuters

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander and the Resilience lander from Japan's ispace launched on their trip to the moon on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX rocket, a company live stream showed.

The two landers will separately be deployed to space more than an hour after the launch and head to the moon in the coming months, according to Firefly and ispace, in the latest examples of the intensifying global rush to explore the lunar surface.

