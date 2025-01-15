News

WATCH | Winnie Khumalo's memorial service

15 January 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist

A memorial service was held on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg for Winnie Khumalo, the singer and actress who died aged 51 on January 7.

Industry colleagues, friends and fans are set to celebrate her life.

The late star will be laid to rest on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

