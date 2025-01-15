Witnesses describe tragic drowning, mass rescue at Bonza Bay

On Friday, NSRI East London station commander Catherine Prentice said numerous emergency services were engaged in a mass rescue operation.
'The women were praying profusely for their safety, none were parents of the children, it was beautiful'
Holidaymakers involved in the mass rescue at Bonza Bay have recounted the moment powerful rip currents pulled six young swimmers out to sea at dusk on Friday.
Through the efforts by lifeguards, bystanders and emergency services, five people were saved but one young boy lost his life.
A family friend, speaking on behalf of the child’s mother, Yandiswa Mdingi, confirmed that Somila Kameni, 13, of Mdantsane, had died in hospital after being pulled from the water.
Somila was at the beach with their neighbour, Linda Hina, 63, from Mdantsane, who wept with grief when speaking to the Dispatch from the West Bank morgue, where the family were waiting to collect the body on Monday.
Hina said: “We took the three children to the beach because of the river. Anyone can swim in it.
“They were swimming in the river while we were finding a place to sit.
“It was hardly 15 minutes — I wanted to go to the river and take pictures of them — they came to the sitting area and said the boy went to the beach, which I didn’t know.
“They all went to the beach, they influenced each other.
“I ran to the scene where the paramedics were arriving.
“They tried and tried to resuscitate him.
“We followed the ambulance to the hospital’s emergency unit, where we waited.
“A few minutes later a doctor called us into a room and said he didn’t make it.
“I’m not OK ... we all need counselling.
“The children need counselling, they are all traumatised. The two were here on holiday and had go back to Johannesburg yesterday.”
Hina said an inquest docket had been opened at the Beacon Bay police station.
Off to the side of the rip, he managed to wade out of the water and waved to the lifeguards who were in the tower.
“We waded out and waved our hands, calling for the lifeguards.
“One managed to get hold of the [girl]. The other boys being small were battling in the water.
“The other lifeguard came with [a Malibu rescue board] and he went in fast.
“I took the torpedo rescue buoy with my son, and together we helped the lifeguard take four of the youngsters out.”
His wife said that after about 15 minutes, one of the children had been able to say there might be another boy still in the water.
A person who happened to be at the beach had begun CPR on a woman who was unconscious.
“The children were shaken and crying.
“My husband and the lifeguard went back in on the [Malibu rescue board], but couldn’t see anything.
“Ten minutes later someone saw a hand [in the water] and they found the boy.”
While resuscitation efforts continued, a crowd of women gathered at the shore and prayed.
“The women were praying profusely for their safety, none were parents of the children, it was beautiful.
“Alderson’s paramedics brought the child and the woman next to each other. She woke up and was throwing up a lot of water.
“A crowd of 60 people had come through by then, and I think her mother was shouting at people who had cellphones in their hands saying ‘do not record my child’.
“They never stopped working on the boy. They continued for an hour, they did not stop, not even when taken to the ambulance.
“They used the mobile defibrillator, they used the hand pump, they gave him adrenaline.”
Dispatch sent multiple inquiries to the SAPS which were not responded to.
