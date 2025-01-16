Hawks arrest police officer over R1.3m heist at East London crime intelligence office

The Hawks have arrested a 49-year-old female police officer after a lone gunman allegedly made off with a staggering R1.3m at the East London police crime intelligence unit during a daring daylight robbery a week ago.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba confirmed the arrest on Thursday evening.
“The arrest is a result of an intelligence-driven and meticulous investigation conducted by the Hawks,” he said.
“What is so interesting about this is that the breakthrough was achieved within just five days of the crime being reported, showcasing our commitment as the Hawks to ensuring swift justice.
“However, it is also worth noting that the suspect happens to be a member of the SA Police Service.
“This absolutely highlights that the Hawks uphold the law without fear or favour of anyone, ensuring that accountability is maintained across all sectors, including within our ranks.”
Image: SAPS
Fumba said the Hawks could not rule out the possibility of more arrests.
“As part of our standard procedure, we are following every lead and piece of evidence,” he said.
“For now, we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests.
“It is for this reason that we call upon anyone with information that could assist in our investigation to come forward.
“We assure the public that any information shared will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the East London magistrate's court on Friday on charges of theft.
