Reporting teen pregnancies is non-negotiable for schools — Gwarube
Range of factors contribute to abuse of children
With the alarming number of minors falling pregnant in the Eastern Cape, some as young as 10, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says teachers must ensure the cases are reported, whether the perpetrators are at the schools or not...
