Mpumalanga police have made five arrests in connection with the murder of the commander of the vehicle identification unit in Ermelo a day ago.
Lt-Col Piet Pretorius, 59, was on duty and driving in an official vehicle when he was fatally shot at 2pm on Thursday.
“The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said.
“After the shooting, the assailant allegedly got into a white sedan and fled the scene.”
This vehicle was found torched on Friday morning next to Extension 7 in Ermelo.
A multidisciplinary team was established comprising the Hawks, detectives, the intelligence unit and a security company, who tracked and traced the suspects to Mbombela (Nelspruit).
Five arrested over assassination of cop from vehicle identification unit
