KZN police recover stolen vehicle with R168k worth of stationery

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has praised the Amanzimtoti police after the recovery of stationery and an eight-tonne truck stolen during a hijacking.
The truck was carrying A4 paper valued at R168,517.
Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi expressed gratitude for the police's prompt response and successful recovery efforts.
“The KwaZulu-Natal department of education commends the Amanzimtoti police station for their swift and effective action in recovering stolen stationery and an eight-tonne truck owned by Ndabase Printing Solutions, a service provider contracted to deliver stationery on behalf of the department,” Mahlambi said.
The hijacking occurred at Ezimbokodweni Primary School, where the delivery truck was seized at gunpoint.
“Fortunately no employees were harmed during this traumatic incident,” he said.
“After the hijacking, police and the department's security team responded promptly, securing the scene and ensuring the recovery efforts commenced immediately.”
The department has implemented new measures to enhance safety and ensure the timely distribution of materials.
“The department recognises the ongoing security challenges surrounding the delivery of educational resources and has implemented measures to enhance safety and efficiency. To mitigate risks, a new strategy has been adopted to deliver stationery during school hours when schools are operational, providing greater security and accountability.”
Mahlambi praised the dedicated efforts of the police.
“The KwaZulu-Natal department of education extends its heartfelt gratitude to the police for their dedication and commitment to protecting public resources. Their efforts underscore the importance of collaboration in overcoming challenges and ensuring educational priorities are upheld.”
