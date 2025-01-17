Free State social development MEC Mathabo Leeto has visited a young child in hospital who is suspected of being raped and abused by her father.
The department said the three-year-old girl was admitted to Katleho District Hospital in Virginia on Tuesday.
" Neighbours alerted police after hearing suspicious cries from the girl late at night.
"It is said the girl's father, who had recently fetched her from her mother, had previously taken good care of her. However, this time, he [allegedly] subjected her to unimaginable abuse."
The accused father made his first court appearance on Thursday and the case was postponed to January 22.
The department said: "The young victim openly shared details of the incidents, which will help strengthen the allegations against her father."
TimesLIVE
Neighbours remove girl, 3, from father after suspecting ‘abuse’
Multimedia reporter
Image: Free State Department of Social Development/Facebook
