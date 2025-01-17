Police captain in court in connection with R1.3m armed robbery at crime intelligence unit

A police captain, arrested by the Hawks on Thursday afternoon after a lone gunman allegedly made off with a staggering R1.3m at the East London police crime intelligence unit during a daring daylight robbery a week ago, will apply to be released on bail next week.
Ntombekhaya August, 49, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.
During her brief appearance, senior prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa said the state would oppose her release on bail.
According to the charge sheet, August faces a charge of theft, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
It is alleged that on January 10, at the crime intelligence offices in East London, August, “acting in the furtherance of a common purpose with a person or people unknown to the state”, unlawfully and intentionally made off with more than R1.3m.
The money is said to belong to the state and was in her lawful possession or control.
The state also alleges that August, on the same day, “staged a scene of robbery and/or pretending as if the money was appropriated in the course of a robbery”.
The Dispatch reported earlier that according to a leaked internal police report, the suspect entered the secured offices pretending to be visiting a senior police official.
The official allegedly took the visitor to her office.
“Immediately after they entered her office, the man showed her a firearm on his waist, gave her a bag and demanded money,” the leaked report said.
“He mentioned that if she told anyone, he [the suspect] would kill her family.”
She allegedly went to the safe and informed her colleague that the man in her office was committing a robbery.
She and the man allegedly loaded the money into the bag together.
“They loaded an amount of R1.3m into the bag,” the report said.
“The suspect then [allegedly] walked out of the building.
“No getaway vehicle was used.”
Officials had allegedly just finished counting the money when the incident occurred.
Thirteen cellphones belonging to crime intelligence members who were present during the incident will be investigated.
Outside court, provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the police had a strong case against August.
Fumba said the arrests of more suspects could not be ruled out.
He said August’s arrest was the result of an “intelligence-driven and meticulous investigation conducted by the Hawks”.
“The breakthrough was achieved within just five days of the crime being reported, showcasing our commitment as the Hawks to ensuring swift justice.
“However, it is also worth noting that the suspect happens to be a member of the SA Police Service.
“This absolutely highlights that the Hawks uphold the law without fear or favour of anyone, regardless of your office and rank that you hold.”
Fumba would not be drawn to comment on whether the money had been recovered, save to say it’s recovery was part of the investigation.
August’s attorney, Bulwana Bangani, said: “From what she tells us, we think she will be vindicated.
“On Wednesday, [is her] bail application ... the onus will be on our client to show to the court that it will be in the best interest of justice [for her] to be released on bail.”
DispatchLIVE
Police captain in court in connection with R1.3m armed robbery at crime intelligence unit
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
A police captain, arrested by the Hawks on Thursday afternoon after a lone gunman allegedly made off with a staggering R1.3m at the East London police crime intelligence unit during a daring daylight robbery a week ago, will apply to be released on bail next week.
Ntombekhaya August, 49, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.
During her brief appearance, senior prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa said the state would oppose her release on bail.
According to the charge sheet, August faces a charge of theft, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
It is alleged that on January 10, at the crime intelligence offices in East London, August, “acting in the furtherance of a common purpose with a person or people unknown to the state”, unlawfully and intentionally made off with more than R1.3m.
The money is said to belong to the state and was in her lawful possession or control.
The state also alleges that August, on the same day, “staged a scene of robbery and/or pretending as if the money was appropriated in the course of a robbery”.
The Dispatch reported earlier that according to a leaked internal police report, the suspect entered the secured offices pretending to be visiting a senior police official.
The official allegedly took the visitor to her office.
“Immediately after they entered her office, the man showed her a firearm on his waist, gave her a bag and demanded money,” the leaked report said.
“He mentioned that if she told anyone, he [the suspect] would kill her family.”
She allegedly went to the safe and informed her colleague that the man in her office was committing a robbery.
She and the man allegedly loaded the money into the bag together.
“They loaded an amount of R1.3m into the bag,” the report said.
“The suspect then [allegedly] walked out of the building.
“No getaway vehicle was used.”
Officials had allegedly just finished counting the money when the incident occurred.
Thirteen cellphones belonging to crime intelligence members who were present during the incident will be investigated.
Outside court, provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the police had a strong case against August.
Fumba said the arrests of more suspects could not be ruled out.
He said August’s arrest was the result of an “intelligence-driven and meticulous investigation conducted by the Hawks”.
“The breakthrough was achieved within just five days of the crime being reported, showcasing our commitment as the Hawks to ensuring swift justice.
“However, it is also worth noting that the suspect happens to be a member of the SA Police Service.
“This absolutely highlights that the Hawks uphold the law without fear or favour of anyone, regardless of your office and rank that you hold.”
Fumba would not be drawn to comment on whether the money had been recovered, save to say it’s recovery was part of the investigation.
August’s attorney, Bulwana Bangani, said: “From what she tells us, we think she will be vindicated.
“On Wednesday, [is her] bail application ... the onus will be on our client to show to the court that it will be in the best interest of justice [for her] to be released on bail.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos