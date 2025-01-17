News

Struggling families must pay back NSFAS funds, says SIU

Over R5bn owed by students who illegally benefitted from fu n ds

Premium
By TAMMY FRAY - 17 January 2025

Nearly 4,000 East London tertiary students and their families, now under SIU (Special Investigating Unit) investigation for irregularly receiving NSFAS funds between 2016 and 2022, claim desperation drove them to accept the aid, citing a lack of financial support available for “missing middle” students...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...