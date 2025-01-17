Struggling families must pay back NSFAS funds, says SIU
Over R5bn owed by students who illegally benefitted from fu n ds
Nearly 4,000 East London tertiary students and their families, now under SIU (Special Investigating Unit) investigation for irregularly receiving NSFAS funds between 2016 and 2022, claim desperation drove them to accept the aid, citing a lack of financial support available for “missing middle” students...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.