Tribunal investigating judge president hears of ‘sexually suggestive’ messages
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge sent a message to a junior secretary in his division asking if she wanted to be “intimate with him”, the judicial tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against him heard on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.