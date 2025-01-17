News

Tribunal investigating judge president hears of ‘sexually suggestive’ messages

Premium
By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 17 January 2025

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge sent a message to a junior secretary in his division asking if she wanted to be “intimate with him”, the judicial tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against him heard on Thursday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...