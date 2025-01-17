Courtesy of SABC
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is on Friday announcing the National Senior Certificate exams results for inmates, at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Correctional services minister Groenewald announces 2024 matric results for inmates
Courtesy of SABC
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is on Friday announcing the National Senior Certificate exams results for inmates, at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos