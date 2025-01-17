News

WATCH LIVE | Correctional services minister Groenewald announces 2024 matric results for inmates

By TimesLIVE - 17 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald is on Friday announcing the National Senior Certificate exams results for inmates, at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

