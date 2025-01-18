A 45-year-old man is set to appear before the Mdantsane magistrate court on Monday for allegedly extorting monthly payments from a local business by pretending to offer protection from robberies.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday by the serious organised crime investigation task team of the Hawks, with support from Mdantsane, Qonce and East London Flying Squads.
In a statement by Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba, three men allegedly extorted monthly payments since August 2024.
"The victim reported the matter to the Hawks, leading to a swift operation by a multi-disciplinary task team. This disruptive effort resulted in the arrest of one suspect, positively identified by the complainant.
"Investigations are ongoing with further arrests anticipated," said Fumba.
Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, reiterated the crime-busting unit's focus to fighting crime and protecting communities.
“This arrest is proof that we are turning a new page with strategies to dismantle criminal syndicates that exploit our communities and businesses in the Eastern Cape” he said.
Hawks nab suspected extortionist in Mdantsane
